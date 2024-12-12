Bihar's Digital Leap: Transforming Governance with Mission Karmayogi

The Bihar government has successfully integrated more than 2.4 lakh officials onto the iGOT Karmayogi online training platform, a key component of the Centre's Mission Karmayogi initiative, as per an official announcement made on Thursday.

In an effort to bolster the skills of its government officials, a memorandum of understanding was signed on October 7 between the Capacity Building Commission, Karmayogi Bharat, and the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development. This collaboration seeks to transform public servants into role-based professionals rather than mere rule followers, according to a statement from the Personnel Ministry.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform serves as a digital hub for learning, with 31,368 course enrollments recorded so far and 23,724 courses completed. The platform offers a variety of courses to improve administrative capabilities, and its accessibility has been enhanced by transcribing 25 modules into Hindi, reaching a broader audience. This initiative is in line with the government's objective to cultivate a skilled and efficient workforce for improved governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)