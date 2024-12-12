Bihar's Digital Leap: Transforming Governance with Mission Karmayogi
The Bihar government has integrated over 2.4 lakh officials onto the iGOT Karmayogi online training platform under the Mission Karmayogi initiative. This partnership aims to enhance the skills of civil servants, transitioning them from rule-based to role-based operations, through a range of accessible courses, including Hindi modules.
The Bihar government has successfully integrated more than 2.4 lakh officials onto the iGOT Karmayogi online training platform, a key component of the Centre's Mission Karmayogi initiative, as per an official announcement made on Thursday.
In an effort to bolster the skills of its government officials, a memorandum of understanding was signed on October 7 between the Capacity Building Commission, Karmayogi Bharat, and the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development. This collaboration seeks to transform public servants into role-based professionals rather than mere rule followers, according to a statement from the Personnel Ministry.
The iGOT Karmayogi platform serves as a digital hub for learning, with 31,368 course enrollments recorded so far and 23,724 courses completed. The platform offers a variety of courses to improve administrative capabilities, and its accessibility has been enhanced by transcribing 25 modules into Hindi, reaching a broader audience. This initiative is in line with the government's objective to cultivate a skilled and efficient workforce for improved governance.
