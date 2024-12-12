St Xavier's University to Celebrate Academic Excellence at 6th Convocation

St Xavier's University is gearing up for its 6th Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for February 15, 2025, as announced by Vice Chancellor Father John Felix Raj. The private university will award degrees to around 860 graduates, including eight PhD scholars.

The ceremony will feature Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice I P Mukherjee as the chief guest. In recognition of his significant contributions to academics, research, and innovation, Vellore Institute of Technology's founder and Chancellor, G Viswanathan, will receive an honorary DLitt.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is also expected to attend the event. Additionally, St Xavier's will host a Christmas gathering for educational leaders and supporters on December 20, with Father Felix Raj delivering a lecture on December 14 at Parasmoni, Santiniketan.

(With inputs from agencies.)