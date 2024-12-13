Shoolini University Shines with Silver in Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings

Shoolini University has made a mark on the global stage by securing a Silver rating in the inaugural Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings (OLR) for 2024.

This prestigious recognition places Shoolini among the top 25 institutions worldwide for its excellence in online education, alongside eleven other universities achieving the Silver rating. Among 120 evaluated universities, 11 claimed Gold, 14 Silver, 31 Bronze, and 64 were categorized under Reporter Status.

The newly established Center for Distance and Online Education at Shoolini University, founded in November 2022, was crucial to this success through its innovative and industry-relevant programs like MBA and BCA, attracting positive attention and setting groundbreaking standards in the educational domain.

