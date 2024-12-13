Visionary Leadership: Transforming Education and Healthcare

In the evolving realm of education, visionary leadership emerges as a transformative force. Shri M Dhanasekaran, as the Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust, exemplifies this with a 25-year legacy of learning and caring in the fields of education and healthcare.

Established in 1998, the Trust now encompasses over 15 educational institutions and two healthcare entities, impacting more than 15,000 students, 3,000 staff members, and providing free medical care to over three million patients. The Trust's mission focuses on uplifting rural and economically disadvantaged communities through accessible services.

With advanced facilities and significant reach, including the SMV Super Specialty International Hospital and Sri Manakula Vinayagar General Medical Hospital, the Trust provides comprehensive and free healthcare, housing, and education. Shri M Dhanasekaran leads this mission, driving growth and innovation to support underserved communities.

