Transforming Fisheries: PMMSY Boosts Economic Progress for Puducherry's Fishers

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) launched several projects in Puducherry to enhance fishers' welfare and economic progress. With a funding of Rs 478 crore, the scheme provides infrastructure like transponders and fishing vessels. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of economic prosperity and minorities' development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:43 IST
Union Minister George Kurian emphasized the importance of economic prosperity and the development of minorities in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. On Wednesday, Kurian unveiled key projects under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in Puducherry, aiming to elevate the welfare and economic status of local fishers.

The PMMSY initiative, backed by a substantial Rs 478 crore investment, represents a collaborative effort by central and state governments to provide necessary infrastructure and aid to fishers in the Union Territory. By offering resources like transponders and fishing vessels, the scheme aspires to connect Puducherry's fishing industry to the global stage.

Prime Minister Modi's dedication to fisher community welfare and national economic prosperity was lauded by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan. An increase in India's fish production, now ranking second globally, underscores the scheme's success, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy also highlighting ongoing efforts to improve fishers' living conditions and access to free education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

