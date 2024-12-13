Pradhan Inaugurates Workshop on Women Leaders: Shaping Academic Excellence for VIKSIT Bharat @ 2047

Union Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated a one-day workshop titled “Women Leaders: Shaping Academic Excellence for VIKSIT Bharat @ 2047”, organized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in New Delhi. The event, aimed at empowering women in education and leadership, aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote inclusivity and excellence in education.

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, also graced the event, alongside other distinguished guests, including Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Education; Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC; Dr. Rajalakshmi Menon, Director General, Aeronautical Systems, DRDO; and eminent personalities from academia and industry.

Empowering Women for VIKSIT Bharat

In his keynote address, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the crucial role of Nari Shakti in shaping a progressive India, emphasizing that empowering women is integral to the nation's development. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for championing a shift from women’s development to women-led development, showcasing transformative initiatives over the past decade.

He acknowledged the increasing participation of women in higher education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, stating, “The emerging global order will be knowledge-driven, and women are breaking glass ceilings across domains. It is imperative to establish a level playing field to ensure equal opportunities for women in decision-making roles.”

Shri Pradhan urged stakeholders to create an Indian model of women empowerment, ensuring representation in leadership across education, governance, and other key sectors as the country strives for VIKSIT Bharat by 2047.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar’s Address

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar emphasized the importance of women leaders in achieving academic excellence and nation-building. Drawing inspiration from historical figures like Maitreyi and Gargi to modern scientists like Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, he highlighted the vital contributions of women in academia and beyond.

Dr. Majumdar underscored the role of initiatives like PM-USHA, WISE-KIRAN, and DIKSHA in promoting gender inclusivity and fostering women’s participation in academia, research, and policymaking. “A balanced society, like a bird, needs both wings—men and women—working in harmony to achieve holistic development,” he remarked.

Shri Sanjay Kumar’s Insights

Shri Sanjay Kumar stressed the importance of diversity in leadership and policies to sustain the rising participation of women in STEM fields. He reiterated the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India driven by empowered women, emphasizing that inclusive leadership is a catalyst for societal and national progress.

Discussions and Insights from Eminent Leaders

The workshop featured a series of insightful discussions led by prominent women leaders and experts:

Smt. Lakshmi Iyer, Joint General Manager at Larsen & Toubro, spoke on the importance of industry-academia partnerships in fostering leadership.

Smt. Vandana Bhatnagar, Board Member, IIM Jammu, shared her experiences in institutional growth and development.

Smt. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General, National Sample Survey, emphasized the role of data-driven leadership in education.

Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan awardee and Rajya Sabha Member, reflected on cultural contributions to leadership.

Dr. Rajalakshmi Menon, Director General, DRDO, highlighted the importance of women-led research in building a developed India.

Prof. Neelima Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Harisingh Gaur University, discussed the future of women in academic leadership.

Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge, IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, delved into women’s contributions to STEM leadership.

Shri Sanjiv Mehta, Advisor, IBM Innovation Centre for Education, provided strategies for balancing leadership with a healthy work-life balance.

Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, proposed frameworks for mentoring and networking platforms for women leaders.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to nurturing women leaders and leveraging their potential to shape India’s educational landscape and broader development goals. This initiative is a significant step towards realizing the vision of VIKSIT Bharat @ 2047, ensuring that women play a central role in the nation’s journey toward a brighter and more inclusive future.