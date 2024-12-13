Left Menu

Delhi's Education Revolution: From Developing Nation to Global Success

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi praised the global success of Indian nationals, questioning why India remains a developing nation. She highlighted education reforms in Delhi under the Aam Aadmi Party, emphasizing improvements in government and higher education institutions. Enrollment in technical and higher education in Delhi has surged over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:32 IST
Delhi's Education Revolution: From Developing Nation to Global Success
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent address marking the 25th foundation day of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi extolled the global achievements of Indian nationals. She questioned why the nation still lags as 'developing' despite its citizens excelling internationally.

Atishi noted that Indian professionals, including leading tech CEOs, are making significant impacts worldwide. Despite this, she highlighted a disconnect, pointing to past gaps in educational prioritization as a reason for India's status.

Focusing on education reforms, Atishi praised the AAP's transformative efforts in Delhi government schools, citing improved facilities and increased enrollment in higher education as key indicators of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024