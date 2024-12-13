Delhi's Education Revolution: From Developing Nation to Global Success

At a recent address marking the 25th foundation day of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi extolled the global achievements of Indian nationals. She questioned why the nation still lags as 'developing' despite its citizens excelling internationally.

Atishi noted that Indian professionals, including leading tech CEOs, are making significant impacts worldwide. Despite this, she highlighted a disconnect, pointing to past gaps in educational prioritization as a reason for India's status.

Focusing on education reforms, Atishi praised the AAP's transformative efforts in Delhi government schools, citing improved facilities and increased enrollment in higher education as key indicators of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)