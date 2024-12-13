Revolutionizing Education in Haryana: From Digital Literacy to Cultural Values
Haryana is reshaping its educational landscape by introducing digital literacy subjects and vocational skills in schools. Alongside academic knowledge, the state emphasizes cultural and moral education. Initiatives like the 'Super 100' program and scholarships for meritorious students support educational excellence and national character development.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a sweeping transformation of the state's educational system, with a focus on digital literacy, vocational training, and cultural values. The state government will introduce digital literacy subjects such as coding and data analysis in higher secondary schools, recognizing the growing importance of technology in education.
Saini, speaking at a school event, elaborated on various initiatives aimed at enhancing student learning and character development. 'Umeed Counseling' services will be available in every school, making career counseling mandatory from Class 9. Scholarships, additional financial aid, and a healthy teacher-student ratio will further support academic excellence.
Highlighting the National Education Policy's goals, Saini emphasized continuous learning opportunities from Kindergarten to Postgraduate levels, incorporating both academic knowledge and cultural education. The government is dedicated to nurturing students with values through Model Sanskriti Vidyalayas and skill training initiatives, preparing them for future challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
