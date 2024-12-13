Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education in Haryana: From Digital Literacy to Cultural Values

Haryana is reshaping its educational landscape by introducing digital literacy subjects and vocational skills in schools. Alongside academic knowledge, the state emphasizes cultural and moral education. Initiatives like the 'Super 100' program and scholarships for meritorious students support educational excellence and national character development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:12 IST
Revolutionizing Education in Haryana: From Digital Literacy to Cultural Values
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a sweeping transformation of the state's educational system, with a focus on digital literacy, vocational training, and cultural values. The state government will introduce digital literacy subjects such as coding and data analysis in higher secondary schools, recognizing the growing importance of technology in education.

Saini, speaking at a school event, elaborated on various initiatives aimed at enhancing student learning and character development. 'Umeed Counseling' services will be available in every school, making career counseling mandatory from Class 9. Scholarships, additional financial aid, and a healthy teacher-student ratio will further support academic excellence.

Highlighting the National Education Policy's goals, Saini emphasized continuous learning opportunities from Kindergarten to Postgraduate levels, incorporating both academic knowledge and cultural education. The government is dedicated to nurturing students with values through Model Sanskriti Vidyalayas and skill training initiatives, preparing them for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024