Tragedy Strikes as Young Student Found Dead After Exam Fail

A 17-year-old student named Pankaj was found hanging at his aunt's house in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred after he allegedly took his own life upon failing his exams. Police are investigating, and no suicide note was found. Pankaj was pursuing a Bachelor in Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:47 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Una, Himachal Pradesh, as a 17-year-old student was discovered dead at his aunt's residence. The boy, identified as Pankaj from Kalyana village, allegedly took his own life following a failure in his exams. Police suspect suicide, with an investigation underway.

The event took place on a Friday evening in Baihali Mohalla's ward 10. Family members, engaged in dinner, called for Pankaj to join them but received no response. Their repeated efforts went unanswered, prompting them to check his room, where they found him hanging with a scarf.

Una Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Singh, confirmed no suicide note was retrieved from the scene, though family statements have been recorded. Pankaj's parents, a shopkeeper and a housewife, are grieving as the authorities continue their probe into this heart-wrenching case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

