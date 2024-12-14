Bengal's Brightest Shine in National Exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her congratulations to Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary and Biltu Maji for securing the top positions in the Indian Statistical Service examination.

Banerjee highlighted that the state's emphasis on promoting participation in national competitive exams is yielding significant outcomes.

According to Banerjee, West Bengal's students are increasingly excelling in civil services examinations, signaling a promising future for these hopefuls in India's bureaucracy.

