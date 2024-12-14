Bengal's Brightest Shine in National Exams
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary and Biltu Maji for topping the Indian Statistical Service exam, attributing their success to her government's focus on facilitating student achievements in competitive exams. The Chief Minister acknowledged the growing impact of initiatives like the Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her congratulations to Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary and Biltu Maji for securing the top positions in the Indian Statistical Service examination.
Banerjee highlighted that the state's emphasis on promoting participation in national competitive exams is yielding significant outcomes.
According to Banerjee, West Bengal's students are increasingly excelling in civil services examinations, signaling a promising future for these hopefuls in India's bureaucracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Engineering success: Peon in Chhattisgarh cracks state civil services exam
Union Minister Jitendra Singh to launch workshop for civil services training institutes' trainers
UPSC Civil Services Mains Results: Next Steps for Successful Candidates
India Faces Crucial Shortage in Civil Services Ranks
UPSC Declares Civil Services Exam Results