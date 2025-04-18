A New Cultural Era: Modi's Vision in 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay'

India's cultural landscape is undergoing a transformation with the publication of 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay,' a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches. During the book's launch, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized the growing pride in Indian culture post-2014.

Harivansh noted that the period known as 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal' embodies Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.' This cultural shift encourages shedding the colonial mindset and embracing India's rich heritage, as chronicled in the compilation, which spans events from Kedarnath pilgrimages to the World Sufi Conference.

The collection has speeches from 2015 to 2024, encapsulating various significant cultural and religious contexts. Released at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the book reinforces the Indian identity across multiple faiths and traditions, aiming to solidify a unified national ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)