Trump Urges Fed to Slash Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, citing a decrease in inflation.

In remarks made from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that a knowledgeable Fed chair would recognize the need to lower rates amidst the current economic conditions.

The President asserted that Powell should take action to bring down interest rates, aligning monetary policy with the decline in inflation, which he claims is already happening.

(With inputs from agencies.)