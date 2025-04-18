Left Menu

Trump Urges Fed to Slash Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates, arguing that inflation was decreasing. Trump expressed his belief that Powell should act by lowering the rates to respond appropriately to the economic situation.

Updated: 18-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:47 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, citing a decrease in inflation.

In remarks made from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that a knowledgeable Fed chair would recognize the need to lower rates amidst the current economic conditions.

The President asserted that Powell should take action to bring down interest rates, aligning monetary policy with the decline in inflation, which he claims is already happening.

