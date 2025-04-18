Political Tensions Flare Over Waqf Amendment Act Protests
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses Congress of aligning with AIMIM for a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He criticizes ruling parties abstaining from Hyderabad MLC polls. Kumar warns of potential unrest in Telangana similar to West Bengal due to Revanth Reddy-led government's alleged support.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused the Congress Party of aligning with AIMIM to support a protest against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.
During a press meeting, the BJP leader claimed that the Congress, alongside BRS and AIMIM, are in collaboration, as evidenced by BRS abstaining from the recent MLC polls in Hyderabad.
Kumar further warned of potential unrest similar to West Bengal's current situation, holding the Revanth Reddy-led state government responsible for any such outcomes and criticizing the planned protest led by AIMIM and AIMPLB.
