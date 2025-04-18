Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Waqf Amendment Act Protests

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses Congress of aligning with AIMIM for a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He criticizes ruling parties abstaining from Hyderabad MLC polls. Kumar warns of potential unrest in Telangana similar to West Bengal due to Revanth Reddy-led government's alleged support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:45 IST
Political Tensions Flare Over Waqf Amendment Act Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused the Congress Party of aligning with AIMIM to support a protest against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

During a press meeting, the BJP leader claimed that the Congress, alongside BRS and AIMIM, are in collaboration, as evidenced by BRS abstaining from the recent MLC polls in Hyderabad.

Kumar further warned of potential unrest similar to West Bengal's current situation, holding the Revanth Reddy-led state government responsible for any such outcomes and criticizing the planned protest led by AIMIM and AIMPLB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025