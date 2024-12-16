MAHE Wins Prestigious CII Award for Industry-Academia Partnerships

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been awarded the "CII Industry Academia Partnership Award 2024" at the CII Annual Summit on Technology in New Delhi.

This platinum recognition highlights MAHE's contributions to fostering innovative academia-industry ties, addressing global challenges through advancing knowledge.

The award underscores MAHE's commitment to building significant relationships with industry partners, supporting technological progress and research commercialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)