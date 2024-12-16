MAHE Wins Prestigious CII Award for Industry-Academia Partnerships
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) received the "CII Industry Academia Partnership Award 2024" in the platinum category. The award, given at the CII Annual Summit in New Delhi, recognizes MAHE's contributions to innovation, industry-academia relationships, and long-term global solutions through knowledge advancement.
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been awarded the "CII Industry Academia Partnership Award 2024" at the CII Annual Summit on Technology in New Delhi.
This platinum recognition highlights MAHE's contributions to fostering innovative academia-industry ties, addressing global challenges through advancing knowledge.
The award underscores MAHE's commitment to building significant relationships with industry partners, supporting technological progress and research commercialization.
