Crisis at Jaipur Coaching Institute: Students Faint Amidst Safety Concerns

A Jaipur coaching institute was sealed by the municipal corporation after several students fainted due to suspected gas leaks. The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission recommended action, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged relocating institutes to a designated hub. Investigations are ongoing, and student protests continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:35 IST
Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a coaching institute located on Jaipur's Gopalpura bypass was sealed by the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation. This action follows a disturbing incident in which several students fainted, causing the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission to advocate for consequences and compensation.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced concerns regarding the overcrowding of students in such institutes and stressed the importance of relocating them to the designated 'Coaching Hub' in Pratap Nagar. He emphasized the need for the current administration to implement the guidelines set during his tenure to avoid similar incidents.

Meanwhile, local authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the causes behind the health scare, with preliminary reports suggesting gas leakage or kitchen smoke as potential culprits. Student protests have erupted in response to the incident, with claims of negligence being covered up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

