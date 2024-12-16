Crisis at Jaipur Coaching Institute: Students Faint Amidst Safety Concerns

In a dramatic turn of events, a coaching institute located on Jaipur's Gopalpura bypass was sealed by the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation. This action follows a disturbing incident in which several students fainted, causing the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission to advocate for consequences and compensation.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced concerns regarding the overcrowding of students in such institutes and stressed the importance of relocating them to the designated 'Coaching Hub' in Pratap Nagar. He emphasized the need for the current administration to implement the guidelines set during his tenure to avoid similar incidents.

Meanwhile, local authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the causes behind the health scare, with preliminary reports suggesting gas leakage or kitchen smoke as potential culprits. Student protests have erupted in response to the incident, with claims of negligence being covered up.

(With inputs from agencies.)