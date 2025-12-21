Fire Erupts in Mumbai: Gas Leak Triggers Morning Blaze

In the Andheri-MIDC area of Mumbai, a fire broke out early Sunday morning, resulting in injuries to three individuals, including two senior citizens, due to a gas leak. The incident occurred in Ramabai Nagar, according to a fire official.

A leak from an LPG cylinder went unnoticed throughout the night while the family slept. The fire began when a family member switched on the light in the morning, triggering a spark and subsequent explosion, officials reported.

Firefighters received a call about the incident at approximately 5:30 am and successfully extinguished the blaze by 7:45 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)