Fire Erupts in Mumbai: Gas Leak Triggers Morning Blaze
A gas leak from an LPG cylinder in Mumbai's Andheri-MIDC area led to a fire, injuring three people, including two seniors. The fire erupted early Sunday after a spark from a light switch ignited the leaked gas. Firefighters contained the blaze within two hours of receiving the alert.
In the Andheri-MIDC area of Mumbai, a fire broke out early Sunday morning, resulting in injuries to three individuals, including two senior citizens, due to a gas leak. The incident occurred in Ramabai Nagar, according to a fire official.
A leak from an LPG cylinder went unnoticed throughout the night while the family slept. The fire began when a family member switched on the light in the morning, triggering a spark and subsequent explosion, officials reported.
Firefighters received a call about the incident at approximately 5:30 am and successfully extinguished the blaze by 7:45 am.
