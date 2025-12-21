Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Mumbai: Gas Leak Triggers Morning Blaze

A gas leak from an LPG cylinder in Mumbai's Andheri-MIDC area led to a fire, injuring three people, including two seniors. The fire erupted early Sunday after a spark from a light switch ignited the leaked gas. Firefighters contained the blaze within two hours of receiving the alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:52 IST
Fire Erupts in Mumbai: Gas Leak Triggers Morning Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Andheri-MIDC area of Mumbai, a fire broke out early Sunday morning, resulting in injuries to three individuals, including two senior citizens, due to a gas leak. The incident occurred in Ramabai Nagar, according to a fire official.

A leak from an LPG cylinder went unnoticed throughout the night while the family slept. The fire began when a family member switched on the light in the morning, triggering a spark and subsequent explosion, officials reported.

Firefighters received a call about the incident at approximately 5:30 am and successfully extinguished the blaze by 7:45 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025