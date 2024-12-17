Kerala's Crackdown on Teacher Moonlighting in Private Tuitions

The Kerala government is taking stringent measures to prevent teachers from moonlighting at private tuition centers, with departmental actions, including pay cuts, awaiting violators.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty emphasized Tuesday that dual employment contradicts state regulations, seeking support from Parent-Teacher Associations to report such instances.

Alongside addressing this issue, a six-member committee is probing the Class 11 exam paper leak, with investigations underway and corrective measures promised by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)