Left Menu

Kerala's Crackdown on Teacher Moonlighting in Private Tuitions

Kerala's state-run school teachers working in private tuition centers will face departmental actions, including pay cuts. This move by the government aims to bolster the state's general education system. Stringent measures are also being taken against the recent Class 11 exam paper leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:51 IST
Kerala's Crackdown on Teacher Moonlighting in Private Tuitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is taking stringent measures to prevent teachers from moonlighting at private tuition centers, with departmental actions, including pay cuts, awaiting violators.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty emphasized Tuesday that dual employment contradicts state regulations, seeking support from Parent-Teacher Associations to report such instances.

Alongside addressing this issue, a six-member committee is probing the Class 11 exam paper leak, with investigations underway and corrective measures promised by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024