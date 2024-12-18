Left Menu

Indore Medical College Faces Ragging Allegations: Investigation Underway

A state-run medical college in Indore is investigating allegations of severe ragging by senior students. A first-year MBBS student alleges torture at Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College's boys' hostel. The administration, police, and anti-ragging committee are probing these claims, with no complaints from hostel residents so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:05 IST
Indore Medical College Faces Ragging Allegations: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at a state-run medical college in Indore have launched an investigation following allegations of severe ragging against first-year MBBS students. The dean confirmed the probe, prompted by claims made by a student who reached out on social media.

The district administration has also taken up the case, with officials conducting inquiries. A user on X, identifying as a first-year student, shared his distressing experiences, alleging torture at the boys' hostel of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. The student stated he was subjected to violence by drug-consuming seniors.

In response, the college's anti-ragging committee and district administration are examining the accusations, despite no recorded complaints. Sub-divisional Magistrate Nidhi Verma noted that interviews with students are ongoing, and issues like inadequate CCTV coverage and security were raised by some hostel residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024