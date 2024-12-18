Indore Medical College Faces Ragging Allegations: Investigation Underway
A state-run medical college in Indore is investigating allegations of severe ragging by senior students. A first-year MBBS student alleges torture at Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College's boys' hostel. The administration, police, and anti-ragging committee are probing these claims, with no complaints from hostel residents so far.
Authorities at a state-run medical college in Indore have launched an investigation following allegations of severe ragging against first-year MBBS students. The dean confirmed the probe, prompted by claims made by a student who reached out on social media.
The district administration has also taken up the case, with officials conducting inquiries. A user on X, identifying as a first-year student, shared his distressing experiences, alleging torture at the boys' hostel of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. The student stated he was subjected to violence by drug-consuming seniors.
In response, the college's anti-ragging committee and district administration are examining the accusations, despite no recorded complaints. Sub-divisional Magistrate Nidhi Verma noted that interviews with students are ongoing, and issues like inadequate CCTV coverage and security were raised by some hostel residents.
