Bhutan Honors Indian Educationist Arun Kapur with Prestigious Recognition

In a gesture recognizing his impressive contributions to education, Bhutan has bestowed the prestigious 'Bura Marp' (red scarf) and 'Patang' (ceremonial sword) on Indian educationist Arun Kapur. Kapur's accolades came during the grand 117th Bhutanese National Day celebrations in Thimphu's Changlimithang stadium.

Kapur, who currently serves as the director at The Druk Gyalpo's Institute, was honored by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel. The awarding of the Red Scarf, a mark of distinction, comes with the title 'Dasho', traditionally reserved for senior officials. This rare honor for non-Bhutanese nationals underlines Kapur's esteemed standing in the education sector.

Previously, Kapur received the 'Druk Thuksey' award in 2019 for his pivotal role in establishing The Royal Academy school and advancing the Bhutan Baccalaureate educational system. Prior to his contributions in Bhutan, Kapur led Delhi's Vasant Valley School for nearly three decades until April 2020, further underscoring his dedication to educational excellence.

