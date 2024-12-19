Dr. Erik Lithander Joins Education NZ Board; Tony Gray Named Deputy Chair

Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds has announced significant leadership updates to the Education New Zealand (ENZ) board, aimed at strengthening its role in supporting the international education sector.

Dr. Erik Lithander, an accomplished international education specialist, has been appointed as a new member of the ENZ board for a three-year term, effective until 30 January 2028. His expertise spans strategic roles at multiple international universities and participation in global advisory groups, providing valuable insights to guide the sector’s growth.

“I warmly welcome Dr. Erik Lithander to the ENZ board. His deep experience in international education will be instrumental in helping New Zealand’s education sector thrive globally,” said Ms. Simmonds.

In addition, long-serving board member Tony Gray MNZM JP has been appointed Deputy Chair, a role he will hold until 31 October 2027.

“Tony’s vast governance experience and strategic thinking make him an excellent choice for Deputy Chair. I thank him for his continued dedication and contributions to the ENZ board,” Ms. Simmonds added.

A Vision for International Education

Education New Zealand plays a pivotal role in fostering the growth and success of New Zealand’s international education sector. The organization focuses on strengthening the country's connections with the global education community while enhancing its reputation as a provider of world-class education.

“Enabling a thriving and globally connected New Zealand through international education is a top Government priority,” said Ms. Simmonds. “We aim to enhance our competitiveness on the global stage, ensuring that New Zealand’s education sector remains a leader in innovation and excellence.”

Acknowledgment of Service

Ms. Simmonds also acknowledged outgoing board member Ziena Jalil for her service and contributions to ENZ. “I thank Ziena Jalil for her valuable input during her tenure and look forward to working closely with Dr. Lithander as he begins his term.”

Future-Focused Leadership

The updated leadership team will guide ENZ in its mission to foster international partnerships and drive the success of New Zealand’s education sector in an increasingly competitive global environment.

With Dr. Lithander’s appointment and Mr. Gray’s promotion, the ENZ board is well-positioned to advance New Zealand’s vision of becoming a globally connected and sought-after education destination.