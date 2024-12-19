Left Menu

Kerala Student Protests: A Clash Over Exam Paper Leaks

The Kerala Students Union protested against alleged leaks of Class 11 exam papers, clashing with police during a march to the state government's education directorate. They accused the Left government and Education Minister V Sivankutty of colluding with private tuition centers. An investigation is underway.

In the wake of the alleged leak of Class 11 examination papers in Kerala, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, held a protest march on Thursday targeting the state's education directorate. The demonstration aimed to voice discontent with the state government's handling of the situation.

The protest saw intense confrontations as KSU activists clashed with police forces. Protesters faced water cannons, clambered over barricades, and chanted slogans accusing the Left government and Education Minister V Sivankutty of underhanded dealings with private tuition centers. The incident rekindles accusations of systemic leaks, mirroring similar allegations from the previous year.

Amidst growing unrest, several KSU protestors were detained, though the protest subsisted for over an hour before activists dispersed. Meanwhile, Minister Sivankutty assured the public of a thorough investigation, overseen by a six-member committee. A broader inquiry is jointly underway by the education department and police following exam paper leaks on YouTube.

