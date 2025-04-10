U.S. Tariffs Remain On Mexican And Canadian Goods Despite 90-Day Pause
The U.S. tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada remain in place despite President Trump's 90-day tariff pause. Goods from these countries not covered under the USMCA trade pact face a 25% tariff, while energy and potash face a 10% tariff. Most trade agreement goods remain exempt.
Despite President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day halt on certain tariffs, U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will remain intact, a White House official confirmed.
The U.S. continues to impose a 25% tariff on goods not covered by the USMCA trade agreement and a 10% tariff on energy and potash from these nations.
While many goods from Mexico and Canada benefit from exemptions under the trade agreement, the tariffs still affect several key imports.
