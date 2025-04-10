U.S. Tariffs Remain On Mexican And Canadian Goods Despite 90-Day Pause

Despite President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day halt on certain tariffs, U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will remain intact, a White House official confirmed.

The U.S. continues to impose a 25% tariff on goods not covered by the USMCA trade agreement and a 10% tariff on energy and potash from these nations.

While many goods from Mexico and Canada benefit from exemptions under the trade agreement, the tariffs still affect several key imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)