U.S. Tariffs Remain On Mexican And Canadian Goods Despite 90-Day Pause

The U.S. tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada remain in place despite President Trump's 90-day tariff pause. Goods from these countries not covered under the USMCA trade pact face a 25% tariff, while energy and potash face a 10% tariff. Most trade agreement goods remain exempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:02 IST
Despite President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day halt on certain tariffs, U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will remain intact, a White House official confirmed.

The U.S. continues to impose a 25% tariff on goods not covered by the USMCA trade agreement and a 10% tariff on energy and potash from these nations.

While many goods from Mexico and Canada benefit from exemptions under the trade agreement, the tariffs still affect several key imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

