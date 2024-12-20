Left Menu

Delhi University Set to Unveil One-Year Postgraduate Program in 2026

Delhi University plans to introduce a one-year postgraduate programme in 2026, aligned with the National Education Policy. The proposal is set for discussion in December. The shift includes new curricula and a credit system differing from the existing four-year undergraduate framework, sparking some faculty criticism.

Updated: 20-12-2024 01:09 IST
In response to the National Education Policy, Delhi University has announced plans to launch a one-year postgraduate program beginning in 2026. The Academic Council is expected to discuss the draft proposal during their meeting on December 27.

The university's initiative comes as part of a broader shift in academic frameworks, following the implementation of a four-year undergraduate program. However, the proposal has met with criticism from faculty members who claim the discussions are hastily organized.

Under the newly proposed structure, students can choose from either one-year or two-year postgraduate courses, receiving different credit allocations to align with UGC standards. The one-year program will offer 44 credits, while the two-year option will provide 88 credits, setting varying academic levels for graduates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

