S Chand Publishing Concludes Exciting Season 2 of Knowledge Quest Quiz

S Chand Publishing, a leading entity in educational publishing in India, successfully concluded the second season of its much-anticipated Knowledge Quest Quiz. The grand finale took place at Delhi Public School, GBN, Sector-132, capturing the attention of students and educators nationwide as it celebrated knowledge, innovation, and curiosity.

The quiz, designed to challenge and inspire young minds, showcased both online and offline rounds, engaging schools from all across the nation, including Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The month-long competition culminated in an electrifying final among nine outstanding teams.

Winners like Atharv Gauttam and Medhansh Vaddadi from Cambridge Court High School, bagged top prizes and Amazon vouchers. CFO Saurabh Mittal lauded the event, emphasizing its role in fostering lifelong learning in alignment with the NCF 2023 framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)