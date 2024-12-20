IIM-Sambalpur Charts Independent Path for MBA Admissions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur has unveiled plans to conduct its MBA admissions independently for the 2025-2026 academic year. The new approach also encompasses the freshly launched MBA in Business Analytics.

The revamped process aims to provide a more holistic admissions experience, allowing candidates to demonstrate their abilities through personal interviews, either in-person or virtually. It places an emphasis on merit by evaluating CAT 2024 scores, academic history, work experience, and gender balance.

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, director of IIM-Sambalpur, stressed that the institution's goal is to nurture talent and encourage innovation, aligning its independent admissions process with earlier established IIMs.

