Delhi University Introduces Innovative Semester Abroad Plan

Delhi University is paving the way for its NEP 2020 students to gain global exposure by studying abroad for a semester. A new twinning degree arrangement, if approved, will allow students in their final year to attend selected foreign universities.

A committee has submitted recommendations for implementing this initiative. The policies will be presented to the university's Academic Council on December 27. This program is aimed at undergraduate students starting from the 2022-23 academic year, with specific semesters designated for potential study abroad opportunities.

This initiative also promises support for top students from economically weaker sections, ensuring that global learning is inclusive. The university will negotiate arrangements with foreign institutions, focusing on fees, curricula, and logistics to make a smooth transition for participating students.

(With inputs from agencies.)