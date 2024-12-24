Fed Revamps Stress Tests for Greater Transparency

The US Federal Reserve announced significant revisions to its annual stress tests for large banks on Monday, aiming to improve transparency and reduce predictability within the process.

The proposed changes include publicizing the models used to determine banks' hypothetical losses during exams and inviting public opinions on these models. The changes also cover feedback on the hypothetical scenarios created each year.

To diminish volatility in the results—decisive for firms' capital reserves—the Fed plans to average results over two years. Crucially, the alterations are not intended to impact overall capital requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)