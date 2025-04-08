Kashmir's Shift: A New Era of Trust in India’s Constitution

In a significant political shift, three organizations from Jammu and Kashmir have officially severed their affiliation with the separatist Hurriyat Conference. This move marks a major demonstration of growing public trust in the Indian Constitution in the Kashmir Valley.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, celebrating the development, stated on platform X, "Three more organizations—Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front—have disassociated from the Hurriyat. This is a prominent testament to the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley." Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a united India gains strength, with 11 such organizations already renouncing separatism and supporting national unity.

Earlier, groups like J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K People's Movement had abandoned the separatist cause, aligning with Modi's vision for a unified India. The government's integration efforts and peace initiatives seem to be paying off, with more factions moving towards reconciliation. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs banned two organizations connected with separatist activities earlier this year.

Addressing Parliament, Amit Shah highlighted the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, contrasting it with previous lenient approaches. He pointed out that since 2019, 14 Hurriyat-linked organizations have been banned, marking the dismantling of Hurriyat's influence as a mediator with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)