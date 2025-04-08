Left Menu

Travancore Devaswom Board Dissolves Temple Advisory Committee Amid Controversy

The Travancore Devaswom Board has dissolved the temple's advisory committee in Kollam district after an RSS prayer song was sung, stirring allegations of political activity on temple grounds. Flags resembling political symbols were allegedly erected, prompting an investigation and subsequent action by the TDB.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has taken decisive action by dissolving the advisory committee overseeing a temple in Kollam district. This move comes after the controversial singing of the RSS 'Gana Geetham' during a musical concert held at the temple premises. The TDB, which administers the majority of temples throughout Kerala's Travancore region, cited serious oversights by the Manjipuzha temple committee in Kottukal.

Allegations included not only the rendition of the RSS prayer song but also the erection of flags and pillars, which were deemed politically suggestive. An inquiry was conducted by the Kottarakkara Devaswom Assistant Commissioner, leading to a report submitted to the TDB. On reviewing the findings, the TDB swiftly moved to dismantle the advisory body, underscoring that no political or communal symbols should be displayed on temple grounds.

The TDB emphasized its commitment to enforcing the High Court's directive against political activities in temples. A high-level meeting with Devaswom commissioners was convened to reinforce this policy. Any deviation allowing for political, religious, or communal propagation on temple premises will result in strict actions against responsible officials. The board also warned its advisory committees against circumventing regulations by misusing temple-related symbols.

