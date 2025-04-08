Annamalai Counters Chidambaram on Tamil Nadu's Budget Allocations
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has criticized senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for questioning the central government's financial allocations to the state. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu received Rs 6,21,938 crore between 2014-15 and 2025, marking a significant 307% growth.
Annamalai expressed gratitude to Chidambaram for acknowledging India's GDP growth towards USD 4 trillion, attributing this progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He countered Chidambaram's views on the railway budget, stating that allocations have increased significantly to Rs 6626 crore for 2025-26, highlighting a 20% compounded annual growth rate.
Additionally, Annamalai addressed Chidambaram's skepticism about digital payments' success in rural India, affirming their substantial growth. He emphasized increased devolution and grants from the central government, along with a rise in the state's share from the divisible pool during the Modi government's tenure.
