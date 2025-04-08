Left Menu

Revolt Motors: Accelerating Electric Mobility with Nationwide Expansion

Revolt Motors, the electric vehicle arm of RattanIndia Enterprises, is doubling its sales network to 400 dealerships by the end of FY26. It has expanded to 200 dealerships and plans further national and international growth, focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:19 IST
Revolt Motors: Accelerating Electric Mobility with Nationwide Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Revolt Motors, a subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) sector, announced ambitious plans to broaden its footprint across India. The company intends to double its sales network to 400 dealerships by the conclusion of the current fiscal year.

In a notable expansion, Revolt Motors has already increased its dealership count to 200 locations, marking a tenfold growth over the past two years. The brand aims to solidify its presence, particularly focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities to sustain the EV momentum across the nation.

Beyond national borders, Revolt Motors is extending its reach globally after a successful foray into Sri Lanka. Nepal is seizing the spotlight as the next international market, with additional expansion plans eagerly anticipated, according to RattanIndia Chairperson Anjali Rattan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025