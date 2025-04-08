Revolt Motors: Accelerating Electric Mobility with Nationwide Expansion

Revolt Motors, a subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) sector, announced ambitious plans to broaden its footprint across India. The company intends to double its sales network to 400 dealerships by the conclusion of the current fiscal year.

In a notable expansion, Revolt Motors has already increased its dealership count to 200 locations, marking a tenfold growth over the past two years. The brand aims to solidify its presence, particularly focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities to sustain the EV momentum across the nation.

Beyond national borders, Revolt Motors is extending its reach globally after a successful foray into Sri Lanka. Nepal is seizing the spotlight as the next international market, with additional expansion plans eagerly anticipated, according to RattanIndia Chairperson Anjali Rattan.

(With inputs from agencies.)