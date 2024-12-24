MSM Unify Opens New Horizons with Global Connect Centre in Noida

MSM Unify, a leader in global education services, has inaugurated its Global Connect Centre (GCC) in Noida. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to deliver expedited and streamlined support for students and partners, aiming to ease the path to studying overseas.

The December 22 launch was a dynamic event, attended by industry stakeholders, education advocates, and MSM Unify personnel, all acknowledging the center's pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to empower global students.

Located strategically in Noida, the GCC centralizes crucial services, offering seamless visa aid, expert college application advice, scholarship information, and comprehensive pre-departure counseling. This comprehensive support network emphasizes MSM Unify's dedication to making global education accessible and manageable for every student.

(With inputs from agencies.)