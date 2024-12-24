Left Menu

MSM Unify Opens New Horizons with Global Connect Centre in Noida

MSM Unify has launched its Global Connect Centre in Noida, enhancing support for students and partners. The center provides visa assistance, college applications, scholarship options, and pre-departure guidance. This initiative aligns with MSM Unify's mission to simplify international education, reflecting a commitment to student empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:30 IST
MSM Unify, a leader in global education services, has inaugurated its Global Connect Centre (GCC) in Noida. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to deliver expedited and streamlined support for students and partners, aiming to ease the path to studying overseas.

The December 22 launch was a dynamic event, attended by industry stakeholders, education advocates, and MSM Unify personnel, all acknowledging the center's pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to empower global students.

Located strategically in Noida, the GCC centralizes crucial services, offering seamless visa aid, expert college application advice, scholarship information, and comprehensive pre-departure counseling. This comprehensive support network emphasizes MSM Unify's dedication to making global education accessible and manageable for every student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

