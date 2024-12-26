Delhi University to Launch PhD in Hindu Studies by 2025

Delhi University is planning to launch a PhD programme in Hindu Studies in the 2025-26 academic session, following a proposed recommendation by a Standing Committee. The move aims to cater to student interest and expand research opportunities in Hindu Studies.

The Joint Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, Prerna Malhotra, highlighted the need to offer more research avenues, especially for those who have cleared JRF and NET in Hindu Studies. With its reputation as a premier institution, Delhi University seeks to lead in advancing research in diverse areas within Hindu Studies.

The Centre for Hindu Studies initially plans to offer 10 seats, subject to future expansion based on the Centre's resources. The Academic Council will review the proposal on December 27, after which it requires approval from the Executive Council. Eligibility criteria include a Master's degree and relevant qualifications, with interim supervision provided by experienced faculty.

(With inputs from agencies.)