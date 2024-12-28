Left Menu

Fiery Concerns: Safety Lapses at JNU Hostels

A minor fire broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Godavari Hostel, raising safety concerns. While no injuries were reported, JNU Students' Union blamed poor safety measures and lack of funds. The administration's inaction is criticized as harmful to student welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:31 IST
A fire erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Godavari Hostel on Friday, highlighting ongoing safety issues within the institution, according to fire officials. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident.

Video evidence shared by the JNU Students' Union captured intense flames and smoke originating from an electrical panel, which caused the minor fire in an air-conditioning unit, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Services. A fire tender quickly responded and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes.

Despite the urgency surrounding the fire, the JNU administration has yet to respond to the incident. JNUSU President Dhananjay criticized the administration for 'poor safety measures' and blamed the lack of government funding and administrative negligence for this hazardous environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

