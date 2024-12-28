Inferno at JNU: Electrical Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns

A fire erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Godavari Hostel, officials confirmed, with no injuries reported. Videos from the JNU Students' Union displayed flames and smoke erupting from an electrical panel board.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) identified the fire's source as an air-conditioning unit, responding swiftly with one fire tender to extinguish the minor electrical blaze.

JNUSU president Dhananjay criticized the administration's safety protocols, labeling the incident a consequence of poor safety measures, amid a chronic lack of government funding for necessary hostel renovations and upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)