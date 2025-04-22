Left Menu

Cognitive Overload in Cockpit: A Runway Mishap

The Air India incident at Goa's Manohar Airport in December 2024 was due to the cockpit crew's situational awareness deficit. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) identified non-adherence to air traffic control instructions as the primary cause, and highlighted the need for better navigational tools and procedures to prevent similar occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:48 IST
  • India

An Air India aircraft taxiing error at Goa's Manohar International Airport in December 2024 resulted from the cockpit crew's situational awareness deficit, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The incident involved 158 onboard, including 7 crew members, when the aircraft intended for Hyderabad lined up on the wrong taxiway.

The AAIB report highlights a cognitive focus shift following the Air Traffic Controller's (ATC) take-off clearance, leading the crew to misjudge their position. The error was further exacerbated by the absence of an Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) at the airport.

To avert such mishaps, AAIB recommended using Electronic Flight Bags (EFB) with real-time GPS for position verification, optimizing EFB settings, and ATC procedural changes. Installations of A-SMGCS systems at airports were also urged to enhance situational awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

