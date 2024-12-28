School Scandal Unfolds: Harassment Allegations Ignite Protests in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, allegations of student harassment have sparked significant unrest, prompting police intervention. Local authorities confirmed a protest on Friday led by the victim's family and community members at the school's premises.

A case has been filed against senior students accused of harassing a 12-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The child reportedly faced threats, prompting him to skip school.

Law enforcement assured thorough investigation and student suspension followed. Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi confirmed the case registration, with further action contingent on medical examination results.

(With inputs from agencies.)