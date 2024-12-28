Left Menu

School Scandal Unfolds: Harassment Allegations Ignite Protests in Gorakhpur

Tensions erupted in Gorakhpur following allegations of harassment against a 12-year-old student by seniors, leading to police intervention and public protests. The boy's family and locals demanded action, resulting in the suspension of accused students and an ongoing investigation under the POCSO Act by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:35 IST
  Country:
  • India

In Gorakhpur, allegations of student harassment have sparked significant unrest, prompting police intervention. Local authorities confirmed a protest on Friday led by the victim's family and community members at the school's premises.

A case has been filed against senior students accused of harassing a 12-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The child reportedly faced threats, prompting him to skip school.

Law enforcement assured thorough investigation and student suspension followed. Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi confirmed the case registration, with further action contingent on medical examination results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

