Kota's Efforts to Reduce Student Suicides and Boost Coaching Hub Image

The Kota district administration reports a 50% decrease in student suicides in 2024. This decline is attributed to strict guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels, interactive initiatives like 'Dinner with Collector', and safety programs. However, there's a noted decrease in business due to various factors.

Kota district has witnessed a notable 50% decline in student suicides this year, a significant reduction from 26 cases in 2023 to 17 cases in 2024. This improvement is attributed to stringent adherence to guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels, coupled with various student safety programs.

Initiatives such as 'Dinner with Collector' and 'Samwad' have facilitated interaction between officials and over 25,000 students, addressing their concerns. Despite these efforts, the business for coaching centers in Kota is experiencing a slowdown due to negative publicity and the expansion of coaching brands to other cities.

The introduction of the 'Kota Cares' program seeks to enhance student wellbeing. The recent Kota Mahotsav also aimed to rebrand Kota as a tourist destination with a rich cultural heritage, while Goswami assures parents of continued commitment to student safety and development.

