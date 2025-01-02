Prime Minister Modi to Launch New Delhi University Campuses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for two new Delhi University campuses in the eastern and western parts of the capital on Friday, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced.

Singh indicated that these new campuses, expected to be completed in 1.5 to two years, will significantly bolster the educational infrastructure of the university, aligning with the government's commitment to improving access and quality of higher education. The projects have been financially backed with an allocation exceeding Rs 600 crore.

During a video message, Singh expressed pride over the development, stating that the additional infrastructure would create more seats and opportunities for students. The East Campus, to be constructed in Surajmal Vihar, incorporates modern amenities and will host various law and multidisciplinary programs. Meanwhile, the West Campus in Dwarka and the new Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh will feature state-of-the-art facilities.

