Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Launch New Delhi University Campuses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stones for two new Delhi University campuses in East and West Delhi, along with Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh. The projects aim to enhance educational infrastructure, offering more opportunities, thanks to a government allocation of over Rs 600 crore. These campuses will be ready within 1.5 to two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:27 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Launch New Delhi University Campuses
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for two new Delhi University campuses in the eastern and western parts of the capital on Friday, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced.

Singh indicated that these new campuses, expected to be completed in 1.5 to two years, will significantly bolster the educational infrastructure of the university, aligning with the government's commitment to improving access and quality of higher education. The projects have been financially backed with an allocation exceeding Rs 600 crore.

During a video message, Singh expressed pride over the development, stating that the additional infrastructure would create more seats and opportunities for students. The East Campus, to be constructed in Surajmal Vihar, incorporates modern amenities and will host various law and multidisciplinary programs. Meanwhile, the West Campus in Dwarka and the new Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh will feature state-of-the-art facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025