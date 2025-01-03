Revolutionizing Learning: Klassroom Edutech's AI-Powered Education OTT Platform

Klassroom Edutech, the pioneering AI-driven "Education OTT Platform," has successfully secured significant growth capital in its latest funding round. The round, led by ah! Ventures and supported by other prominent investors such as LetsVenture and Growth Sense Fund, marks a major milestone for the company.

Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur Suniel Shetty reaffirms his backing of Klassroom Edutech's mission to make quality education more accessible and affordable. Through a strategic hybrid model combining the platform with offline learning centers, it addresses various challenges in the Indian education system.

Klassroom's rapid growth and engagement align with India's National Education Policy 2020, demonstrating its commitment to providing a comprehensive learning ecosystem. The company's partnerships, such as its recent MOU with the Government of Rajasthan, showcase its scale and impact across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)