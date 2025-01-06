Left Menu

Tragic Incident at IIM-B: Student's Fall Raises Questions

An IIM-Bengaluru student, Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, tragically died after falling from his hostel's second floor. The incident occurred shortly after his birthday celebrations. Authorities are investigating the fall, initially believed to be accidental, with results pending from the post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:19 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a student from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has died following a fall from the second floor of his hostel. The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has shocked the academic community.

The student, identified as Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, celebrated his 29th birthday with friends shortly before the accident. According to police, Patel was found early Sunday morning by security personnel and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Officials are treating the fall as accidental pending further investigation. Meanwhile, IIM-B mourns Patel's loss, expressing condolences via their official social media. A case of unnatural death has been registered for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

