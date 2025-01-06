Tragic Incident at IIM-B: Student's Fall Raises Questions

In a tragic turn of events, a student from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has died following a fall from the second floor of his hostel. The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has shocked the academic community.

The student, identified as Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, celebrated his 29th birthday with friends shortly before the accident. According to police, Patel was found early Sunday morning by security personnel and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Officials are treating the fall as accidental pending further investigation. Meanwhile, IIM-B mourns Patel's loss, expressing condolences via their official social media. A case of unnatural death has been registered for further inquiry.

