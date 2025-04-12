Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Orders Central Forces in Murshidabad Amid Protests

The Calcutta High Court mandated Central Armed Police Forces deployment in Murshidabad due to violence linked to Waqf (Amendment) Act protests. Although the state claims control, the court highlighted reports of unrest in other West Bengal regions. The situation remains tense with further hearings scheduled.

  • India

In response to escalating violence in West Bengal linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad. The court emphasized the necessity of such measures to restore order in the violence-hit district.

Reports indicate the unrest isn't isolated to Murshidabad; incidents have also occurred in Amtala, North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, prompting the court to extend potential CAPF deployment to these areas as needed. Murshidabad has witnessed significant turmoil with three fatalities and over 138 arrests.

A special bench, constituted by Chief Justice to address the urgency of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's petition, endorsed the immediate involvement of central forces and called for detailed state situation reports. The court remains firmly focused on citizen safety and constitutional responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

