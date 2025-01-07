Chitkara International School: A Beacon of Educational Excellence

Chitkara International School has reached a remarkable milestone by being prominently featured in Disney+ Hotstar's acclaimed series, Leading Educational Institutes in India. This recognition underscores the school's transformative approach to education and its significant role in shaping the future of learning both in India and globally.

Celebrated as a leader in employability, future-readiness, and emotional well-being, Chitkara International School sets a benchmark for academic excellence through a fusion of rigorous scholarship, experiential learning, and advanced technological integration. With a focus on holistic student development, the school prioritizes life skills, emotional well-being, and career-readiness.

The school's standout initiatives include its pioneering 'PhD to Playway Curriculum,' vibrant classroom themes, and state-of-the-art Atal Tinkering Lab. The school's commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident through its diverse co-curricular activities and partnerships with global institutions like HARVARD, MIT, and UNESCO. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Madhu Chitkara and Dr. Niyati Chitkara, the school continues to set global benchmarks in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)