Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

Azerbaijan’s Journey Toward Gender Equality in Employment

The World Bank’s latest report, "Breaking Barriers to Women’s Employment in Azerbaijan," sheds light on the persisting challenges and emerging opportunities for women in male-dominated industries. Despite notable reforms, the report underscores the glaring gender disparities in sectors like transport, energy, and construction while presenting actionable strategies for change.

A Landscape of Underrepresentation

Although Azerbaijan has made strides in legislative reforms, women’s participation in critical sectors remains alarmingly low. Women make up just 16.5% of the transport sector, 10.7% of energy roles, and 7.8% of construction jobs, often confined to lower-paid administrative roles. This imbalance not only reflects societal stereotypes but also limits economic growth and innovation.

The report emphasizes the significant economic advantages of gender inclusion, linking it to higher GDP growth and improved organizational outcomes like innovation and decision-making.

Policies Pave the Way, But Challenges Persist

Azerbaijan’s government has taken progressive steps to foster gender equality. Repealing restrictions on 674 occupations in 2022 marked a milestone, enabling women to work in previously restricted roles. Furthermore, initiatives like the National Action Plan on Gender Equality (2024–2027) and the Employment Strategy (2019–2030) aim to bridge gender gaps and address wage disparities.

Yet, deep-rooted challenges remain. Persistent gender norms, inadequate family-friendly workplace policies, and widespread workplace harassment hinder progress. For instance, women are significantly underrepresented in STEM fields, comprising only 30.1% of graduates. Such educational gaps funnel women into lower-paying, non-technical roles, perpetuating income inequality.

Breaking Stereotypes: Best Practices in Action

The report highlights case studies of organizations driving change.

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and the Port of Baku (PoB): While women represent only 17% of ADY’s workforce and 8% at PoB, these organizations have introduced gender action plans, dedicated facilities for women, and targeted recruitment drives to foster inclusivity.

Sumgait Technologies Park: Provides technical training and scholarships to encourage more women in engineering.

AGA Group: Funds technical scholarships for women, ensuring pathways to higher-paying careers.

Coca-Cola Içecek and Azerconnect: Implement equal pay certification and family-friendly workplace policies, resulting in higher recruitment and retention rates for women.

Such examples offer scalable models for private and public organizations to challenge stereotypes and enhance workplace diversity.

A Call for Collaborative Action

To fully unlock the potential of Azerbaijan’s female workforce, the report outlines key recommendations:

For Policymakers: Strengthen equal pay mandates, implement paid paternity leave, and combat workplace harassment through robust legal frameworks.

For Companies: Create gender equality strategies with measurable goals, foster inclusive work environments, and establish mentorship programs for women.

Promoting STEM education through scholarships, apprenticeships, and awareness campaigns is another critical avenue to empower women and dismantle societal barriers.

A Future of Equality and Growth

"Breaking Barriers to Women’s Employment in Azerbaijan" highlights the untapped potential of integrating women into Azerbaijan’s workforce. The report concludes that dismantling stereotypes, improving workplace infrastructure, and implementing inclusive policies are vital to achieving this transformation. By empowering women, Azerbaijan can pave the way for innovation, economic growth, and a more equitable society.