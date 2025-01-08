Left Menu

Arunachal's Educational Renaissance: Paving the Path to Universal Schooling

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced a significant increase in enrolment and a reduction in dropout rates in Arunachal Pradesh's education sector. Initiatives under the National Education Policy have led to a 100% enrolment rate in elementary education, while secondary dropout rates decreased to 11.7%.

Arunachal's Educational Renaissance: Paving the Path to Universal Schooling
  India

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, stated on Wednesday that the state has witnessed a boost in enrolment rates and a decline in dropout rates in schools. Such developments signify a strengthening of the state's educational framework.

According to Khandu, the adjusted net enrolment rate in elementary education has impressively reached 100%, while the secondary school dropout rate has decreased to 11.7%. These improvements align with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and reflect the diligent efforts of 'Team Arunachal'.

The Chief Minister attributed these successes to innovative programs like 'Building as Learning Aid' and the establishment of new Eklavya Model Residential Schools. These initiatives ensure modern educational facilities are available to every child, supporting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

