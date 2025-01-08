Left Menu

India Empowers Nepal's Education with New School Building

India has contributed to Nepal's education sector by handing over a school building constructed as a High Impact Community Development Project. The Shree Bhimgithe Secondary School, designed to improve the learning environment for 700 students, symbolizes the cooperative relationship between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:58 IST
India Empowers Nepal's Education with New School Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India has strengthened its ties with Nepal by officially handing over a newly constructed school building. The Shree Bhimgithe Secondary School in Baglung, built under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), was transferred to the school's management committee on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy.

The building project, coordinated by the District Coordination Committee in Baglung, aims to enhance the educational environment and contribute significantly to the district's education sector. The school, which started as a primary institution in 1958 and later expanded to a secondary school, currently educates around 700 students, 54% of whom are girls.

This development showcases the solidarity and multi-sectoral cooperation between India and Nepal. The initiative reflects India's sustained effort to support Nepal in the upliftment of its citizens by advancing infrastructure in essential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025