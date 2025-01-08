India Empowers Nepal's Education with New School Building

India has strengthened its ties with Nepal by officially handing over a newly constructed school building. The Shree Bhimgithe Secondary School in Baglung, built under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), was transferred to the school's management committee on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy.

The building project, coordinated by the District Coordination Committee in Baglung, aims to enhance the educational environment and contribute significantly to the district's education sector. The school, which started as a primary institution in 1958 and later expanded to a secondary school, currently educates around 700 students, 54% of whom are girls.

This development showcases the solidarity and multi-sectoral cooperation between India and Nepal. The initiative reflects India's sustained effort to support Nepal in the upliftment of its citizens by advancing infrastructure in essential areas.

