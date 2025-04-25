Left Menu

Honoring the ANZAC Legacy: Anzac Day Commemorations Unite Australia and New Zealand

Thousands gathered in Australia and New Zealand for Anzac Day commemorations, honoring military members who served and died in wartime. The day marks an ill-fated 1915 campaign at Gallipoli. Services took place nationwide, reflecting on the enduring legacy of the ANZAC troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-04-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 06:16 IST
Honoring the ANZAC Legacy: Anzac Day Commemorations Unite Australia and New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Thousands gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Friday to mark Anzac Day, a significant public holiday honoring military members who served and died in wartime. The day originally commemorated the 1915 Gallipoli campaign, where ANZAC troops took part in a tragic and unsuccessful operation.

A dawn service in Sydney drew around 7,500 attendees, followed by a march of military veterans through the city center, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Simultaneous commemorations occurred at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra and other state capitals.

In New Zealand, memorials took place nationwide, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visiting Gallipoli. He described the experience of walking the battlefields as profoundly moving, highlighting the deep connection both nations continue to share with their wartime history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025