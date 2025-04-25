Honoring the ANZAC Legacy: Anzac Day Commemorations Unite Australia and New Zealand

Thousands gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Friday to mark Anzac Day, a significant public holiday honoring military members who served and died in wartime. The day originally commemorated the 1915 Gallipoli campaign, where ANZAC troops took part in a tragic and unsuccessful operation.

A dawn service in Sydney drew around 7,500 attendees, followed by a march of military veterans through the city center, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Simultaneous commemorations occurred at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra and other state capitals.

In New Zealand, memorials took place nationwide, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visiting Gallipoli. He described the experience of walking the battlefields as profoundly moving, highlighting the deep connection both nations continue to share with their wartime history.

