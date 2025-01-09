Security Concerns Echo at Apalachee High School After Another Gun Incident

A 14-year-old student was arrested after bringing a gun to Apalachee High School in Georgia, a site previously marked by a tragic shooting in September. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office confirmed that school resource officers arrested the student 'without incident,' citing his cooperation with law enforcement.

Following the arrest, the student was transferred to a juvenile detention center in Gainesville. The charges include two counts of possessing a weapon on school grounds, theft, and being a minor in possession of a gun. The incident has prompted the Barrow County school district to cancel classes and extracurricular activities on Thursday, affecting nearly 2,000 students.

The arrest follows a school board meeting where parents and teachers called for increased security measures. Superintendent Dallas LeDuff mentioned plans to evaluate security practices, intending to present findings from a recent survey. The district aims for a cautious approach, ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

