Left Menu

Security Concerns Echo at Apalachee High School After Another Gun Incident

A 14-year-old student was arrested for bringing a gun to Apalachee High School in Georgia, where a previous shooting killed two teachers and two students. The incident raises ongoing security concerns, prompting the district to cancel classes and consider enhanced safety measures in the wake of previous violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Winder | Updated: 09-01-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 06:47 IST
Security Concerns Echo at Apalachee High School After Another Gun Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A 14-year-old student was arrested after bringing a gun to Apalachee High School in Georgia, a site previously marked by a tragic shooting in September. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office confirmed that school resource officers arrested the student 'without incident,' citing his cooperation with law enforcement.

Following the arrest, the student was transferred to a juvenile detention center in Gainesville. The charges include two counts of possessing a weapon on school grounds, theft, and being a minor in possession of a gun. The incident has prompted the Barrow County school district to cancel classes and extracurricular activities on Thursday, affecting nearly 2,000 students.

The arrest follows a school board meeting where parents and teachers called for increased security measures. Superintendent Dallas LeDuff mentioned plans to evaluate security practices, intending to present findings from a recent survey. The district aims for a cautious approach, ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025