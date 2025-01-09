IIM Mumbai Partners with TalentSprint for Groundbreaking PG Diploma in Financial Economics

Mumbai, January 9, 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has unveiled a pioneering program in collaboration with TalentSprint, aimed at transforming financial education in India. Ranked 6th in NIRF 2024, IIM Mumbai is leveraging its academic excellence to introduce a PG diploma in Financial Economics and Management.

This program, co-developed with National Stock Exchange (NSE), offers an extensive curriculum covering key concepts like investment management, macroeconomic trends, and financial regulation. It caters to both freshers and working professionals, integrating online learning with an immersive on-campus experience at IIM Mumbai.

Prof. Manoj Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, highlighted the institute's commitment to providing practical, world-class education. Applications are now open for this one-year diploma, starting in January 2025, with a selection process involving a written exam and interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)