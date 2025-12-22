Left Menu

NIF's Quest for Swift Financial Resolution: NCLT's Turning Point for NSEL Investors

The NSEL Investors Forum is advocating for rapid execution of a one-time settlement plan approved by the NCLT, ensuring investors receive their dues. This historic settlement, supported by NSEL's parent company, promises a practical resolution after prolonged legal disputes, boosting investor confidence in future financial settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NSEL Investors Forum (NIF) is taking proactive steps by engaging with the Finance Ministry to expedite the execution of a one-time settlement (OTS) approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The OTS aims to resolve long-standing financial disputes faced by investors of the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL).

NIF Chairman Sharad Saraf emphasized the significance of the settlement between NSEL, 63 moons, and the investors as a pivotal moment for all involved. The decision marks the conclusion of years of legal battles, offering a fair resolution to investors. Saraf is appealing to the Finance Ministry to assist in the swift implementation of the settlement plan.

The settlement scheme, recently approved by the Mumbai Bench of the NCLT, promises to disburse Rs 1,950 crore among 5,682 traders. With overwhelming support from traders during the voting process, this settlement is seen as a blueprint for future financial resolutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

